Blockchain, meet Database.

FlureeDB builds transactions into chained blocks: each block represents a moment in time. Our powerful query engine allows every query to yield a snapshot of data as it relates to any block (or point in time). We call this time travel.
FlureeDB separates the query engine from the blockchain transactor, and enables support for multiple database types at the same time. This allows for horizontally scaling query with very low latency.
Interact with your database, view blocks,
and explore your schema, query and stats.
Our JavaScript library allows a mini Fluree DB to run in your apps, enabling data subscriptions automatically. No need for multiple API endpoints: save bandwidth by serving real-time queries with locally cached data.
Our native GraphQL interface allows developers to leverage the benefits of GraphQLs single-endpoint query language and effortlessly aggregate data from multiple sources.
Build a flexible and responsive UI and fetch GraphQL data with our React client -- including automated subscription management and re-renders.
FlureeDB supports a variety of blockchain consensus according to desired transaction characteristics. Low-consensus needs (internal transactions) transact very rapidly, while high-consensus needs leverage the benefits of decentralized, public record and verification. FlureeDB’s query allows joins across multiple DBs, so multiple consensus DBs can be queried as a single DB system.
Now in Beta, Fluree's internal, permissioned database allows for complete privacy -- with single-digit millisecond queries and immutable blocks of transaction data, this level of consensus allows for complete control.
Soon, organizations can elect to pre-define a network to verify transactions in a shared database ledger. This allows of trust and transparency between a cluster of entities without risking public exposure.
Soon, applications can perform transparent but safe transactions by taking complete advantage of the public blockchain. The public database ledger allows for decentralized, immutable, and transparent records.
Hosted by Fluree | Zero Management Overhead
|
Community
Free!
|
Project
$25 USD
per month
|
Enterprise
$1000 USD
per month
|
Token allocation
|
100,000
per month
|
500,000
per month
|
5,000,000
per month
|
Support
|
Community supported
|
Email/Chat
|
Dedicated support
|
Blockchain Transactions
Allocated tokens are utilized at the following rates:
1 Token per transaction
1 Token per 1kb state change (consisting of Flakes)
1 Token per database function executed
2 Tokens per MB/hour storage
*Additional Tokens: $5 per 200,000
|
50MB blockchain storage (100MB with query), 25,000 transactions or database function calls
|
250MB blockchain storage (750MB with query), 125,000 transactions or database function calls*
|
2.5GB storage (7.5GB with query), 1,250,000 transactions or database function calls*
|
Query
Additional capacity for Project and Enterprise available for $5 per:
250,000 requests
250,000 function calls
250 simulataneous connections
250MB storage
|
100,000
requests per 1KB
100,000
function calls
100
simultaneous connections
50 MB
additional index storage
|
1,000,000
requests per 1KB
1,000,000
function calls
1,000
simultaneous connections
500 MB
additional index storage
|
10,000,000
requests per 1KB
10,000,000
function calls
10,000
simultaneous connections
5 GB
additional index storage
|Try Now
